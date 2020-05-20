Malta’s Restaurant Owners Can Choose Between Opening Their Indoor Or Outdoor Area… They Just Can’t Do Both

د . إAEDSRر . س

Restaurant owners who have both indoor and outdoor space can choose which section to open when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. However, they cannot open both.

The government announced the sudden reopening of restaurants this coming Friday, under a number of conditions. While some welcomed the reopening as a sign of market confidence and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, other restauranters spoke up about the serious challenges they were facing.

New measures left a number of restaurants who have both indoor and outdoor areas with major questions on how they should move forward. Many were worried that their small outside areas, sometimes with just one or two tables, would preclude them from serving customers inside.

However, the Tourism Ministry has confirmed that owners can choose whether to use their indoor or outdoor premises. They are not allowed to utilise both.

Despite the decision to open restaurants and impose strict health measures, many are still choosing not to open up until the country is in the clear from the pandemic.

Meanwhile, others have warned that spiralling rent and operational costs could drive Maltese restaurants out of business unless a concerted effort to avoid that situation is undertaken.

