Malta’s Religious Pilgrimages Cancelled Amidst COVID-19 Concerns

No other religious pilgrimages will be taking place this year, the bishops of Malta and Gozo have confirmed.

“After taking note of and following the public indications given by the competent health authorities,“ their statement said, “the Bishops of Malta and Gozo have decided that no other pilgrimages will take place this year.“

Malta’s Band Club Association released a statement earlier today instructing its members to refrain from attending any religious pilgrimages.

The Health Authorities have outright banned band marches whilst putting in place limits on events as a whole.

Presently, event venues are limited to one person for every four square metres of space.

