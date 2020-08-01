د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta’s Religious Pilgrimages Cancelled Amidst COVID-19 Concerns

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

No other religious pilgrimages will be taking place this year, the bishops of Malta and Gozo have confirmed.

“After taking note of and following the public indications given by the competent health authorities,“ their statement said, “the Bishops of Malta and Gozo have decided that no other pilgrimages will take place this year.“

Malta’s Band Club Association released a statement earlier today instructing its members to refrain from attending any religious pilgrimages.

The Health Authorities have outright banned band marches whilst putting in place limits on events as a whole.

Presently, event venues are limited to one person for every four square metres of space.

What do you make of these developments?

READ NEXT: ‘You Won’t Spend A Single Euro’: Fundraiser Launched To Pay Ryan Fenech’s Legal Fees And Fine

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK