Malta’s Record-Breaking COVID-19 Week Ends With 39 Cases And 18 Recoveries Registered Overnight

Malta has registered 39 new cases and 18 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

This means that Malta’s number of active cases now stands at 621. Today’s new cases come after 2,632 swab tests were conducted over the 24 hours, an increase from yesterday’s amount.

The details about today’s cases will be given in a press conference by Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci.

Since the first case in Malta in March, there have been 2,634 cases and 17 deaths attributed to COVID-19 with the latest one being reported this morning.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 18•09•2020

Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Friday, September 18, 2020

