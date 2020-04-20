Malta’s Rate Of Virus Infection Drops, Two COVID-19 Patients Currently In Intensive Care

Last week, Gauci confirmed that Malta’s R0 factor stood at 1.5, below the global average, meaning every person who contracts the virus in the country spread it to about 1.5 people on average.

“Our aim is to reduce the R0 factor and it has reduced, but this all depends on how many cases there are and how much the public is cooperating.”

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci delivered a positive update on Malta’s attempts to control the COVID-19 pandemic, confirming that the rate of infection and transmission has declined over the past week.

This is below the global average which, according to the World Health Organisation, appears to hover between 2 and 2.5.

Last week, Gauci said that Malta’s R0 factor will need to drop to below 1 before it can start easing restrictions imposed by the government to contain the spread.

In her press briefing today, Gauci also confirmed that the number of hospitalisations has remained relatively low. Only two patients are currently in intensive care, one of whom is using a ventilator.

Meanwhile, nine are being treated at Mater Dei, 16 at Paul Boffa Hospital, eight at St Thomas Hospital and two at Mount Carmel.

A further two patients were receiving treatment at the Gozo General Hospital but they have since recovered.

Malta has so far confirmed 431 COVID-19 cases, with the latest four confirmed today. Out of these, 126 have recovered and three have died, meaning there are currently 302 active cases.