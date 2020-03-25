Malta’s Public Transport Will Beef Up Disciplinary Measures After Driver Caught Breaching COVID-19 Precautions: ‘Safety Comes First’

Malta Public Transport will step up its disciplinary measures after a bus driver failed to follow precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the country.

“We have clear policies in place and given the current situation, we will be stepping up disciplinary measures. This is a matter of safety. Although we appreciate all the pressure that drivers are facing at the moment with the risk of the virus, safety comes first and these measures are in place for everyone’s benefit, including the drivers,” Malta Public Transport told Lovin Malta.

A series of videos exclusively published by Lovin Malta showed how one bus driver this morning was allowing several standing passengers onto the bus, despite regulations clearly stating that only seated passengers will be allowed on board.

“Malta Public Transport has identified the driver in the incident and action is being taken accordingly. Failure to comply with instructions issued by the authorities will not be tolerated.”

“The company reiterates the importance of all passengers to cooperate and to abide by the new measures in place for their own safety.”

“Malta Public Transport is reviewing passenger numbers every day and dispatching buses according to demand, to provide the best possible service under the current circumstances,” they said

MPT has taken other measures to combat the spread, like the installation of perplex between drivers and passengers as well as regular disinfection of buses between shifts.

Passengers have also been encouraged to use bus cards and provide the correct amount to reduce contact with drivers.

The total cases of COVID-19 in Malta have now reached 129 after 19 new cases were confirmed this morning, the highest recorded since the start of the outbreak. Local transmission has continued, accounting for seven of the 19 new cases.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.