Malta’s Public Health Superintendent Backs Closing Ports To Asylum Seekers, Even If They’re Trapped Out At Sea

Malta’s Superintendent for Public Health has backed a decision to block the entry of asylum seekers currently stranded inside and around Maltese territorial waters.

Speaking to Lovin Malta at a press conference following the announcement of 6 new COVID-19 cases, Charmaine Gauci insisted that the decision formed part of the plan to drastically reduce any arrivals into Malta.

“From the start, we took the decision to close the ports, we are seeing that we need to reduce the number of people coming to the country,” she said.

Gauci has repeatedly been evasive when facing questions on the asylum seekers. She failed to respond to specific questions from Lovin Malta, Times of Malta and Malta Today on the subject.

Asked whether she made the recommendation, Gauci steered the conversation to the 66 asylum seekers picked up last week. Asked whether she agreed with the decision, Gauci said it formed part of the government’s COVID-19 contingency plan.

“I’ve answered enough of those questions today,” she said.

Malta declared its ports as unsafe after rescuing 66 migrants trapped out at sea. This came after Italy and Spain enforced similar closures.

Four boats carrying around 250 people are currently out at sea, with around 170 believed to be in Maltese waters. One recorded conversation was published shows a pregnant woman with a seven-year-old stuck on a boat in Maltese waters begging for help.

One boat carrying 85 people is believed to have capsized. Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo has said this was outside Malta’s search and rescue area.

Malta’s Archbishop Charles Scicluna has called for compassion and is insisting that the government open the ports. However, the government is holding its ground, with Bartolo saying that it is unfair and unrealistic for Malta to shoulder the burden.