Malta’s Prime Minister Refuses To Say Whether He’ll Continue Using His Private Email

The Office of the Prime Minister has refused to say whether Robert Abela will continue using his private email server while serving in office.

Lovin Malta sent questions to the communications team over at Castille soon after Abela was appointed to the role. However, they remained unanswered.

The use of private emails, which are not logged and recorded by the state, was a controversial feature of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s tenure, who often used his own joseph@josephmuscat.com, rather than his state-appointed email, Joseph.muscat@gov.mt.

Using your state email is considered the first preference for official correspondence, with people expected to provide a valid reason if they wished to do the contrary.

A state-registered email allows for greater scrutiny and is far more secure. With all communications in the Government’s electronic network, including any material downloaded from the Internet, officially government property, the data is subject to regular audits.

The use of private emails from state officials is not unique to Malta.

Hillary Clinton faced a constant barrage of criticism over her use of a private email server while serving as America’s secretary of state, during her unsuccessful bid to become the country’s president.

