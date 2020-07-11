Malta’s Prime Minister Casually Admitted That A Crucial Hospital Deal Document Is Missing

An important memorandum of understanding paving the way for the giving of Maltese public hospitals to foreign investors cannot be found, Prime Minister Robert Abela has admitted.

The controversial MoU led to a concession deal where local hospitals were transferred to Vitals Global Healthcare. The National Audit Office has found that this MoU, as well as other evidence, showed there was “collusion” ahead of the deal, rendering the entire process “dubious”.

However, the document itself seemingly still cannot be found by the government after General Auditor Charles Deguara said that it couldn’t be located during an investigation into the hospitals deal.

“I immediately asked for a copy of this document, but I was informed that the document could not be found,” Abela said on Friday.