Malta’s President Must Remove Delia But What Comes Next Could Be Challenging, Experts Warn

All eyes are on Malta’s President George Vella with a constitutional crisis erupting within the Nationalist Party and legal experts, like Profs Kevin Aquilina and Franco Debono, are urging him to act.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Aquilina, a constitutional law expert, explained that Malta’s constitution clearly states that if the Opposition Leader loses the faith of the parliamentary group at any point in the legislature, the President is obliged to act and remove him from the role.

This was echoed by Debono, a constitutional lawyer, who said that while party statutes say that the Leader should be the Party Leader and the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Group, and serve as either Prime Minister or Opposition Leader, the rules went against the constitution.

“It is the highest law in the country and any law or regulation that goes against the Constitution is null and void,” Debono said.

Delia lost the confidence vote on Tuesday evening with nineteen members of the parliamentary group (two MEPs) voting against him, with just 10 (11 if Delia is included) backing the leader.

However, he has vowed to stay on as PN and Opposition Leader until the end of the legislature, insisting that the PN’s paid-up members had elected him to the role of leader.

Still, both Aquilina and Debono insist that the President has the constitutional obligation to act.