Malta’s President Has Failed To Uphold Constitution, MPs Warn After Delia Stays On As Opposition Leader

Malta’s President George Vella has failed to uphold the constitution, MPs warned after Vella went against the crucial document and declared he would not remove Adrian Delia as Opposition Leader to safeguard stability and continuity.

In a statement, signed by the “absolute majority of PN MPs “who were unnamed, the MPs said:

“For the second time in a week, it has been confirmed that Adrian Delia does not enjoy the majority support of the PN parliamentary group. More than that, it has also been confirmed for the second time that the majority of the PN parliamentary group want Therese Comodini Cachia as Opposition Leader.”

“After the same President confirmed that Delia does not enjoy the majority support of the PN parliamentary group, he had the duty to remove him as Opposition Leader and appoint the person who enjoys that trust. This is what the Constitution requires and that is what the President failed to do.”

“The decision goes against the constitution and this has been authoritatively explained by a number of constitutional experts who have said so in public.”

“Therefore with a sense of responsibility and commitment to our country and to the PN we will continue to push that the PN to be led by a person of integrity, seriousness, honesty and credibility who puts the national interest and that of the PN before his own.”

Meanwhile, Therese Comodini Cachia, who was proposed as an alternative opposition leader, explained:

“I remain determined to serve my country and the PN, especially in light of the unity I have managed to bring in recent days among the Members of the PN Parliamentary Group and the hope we have given to people with the decision we took together.”

In a statement, Vella confirmed that 16 Opposition MPs, the majority of the PN parliamentary group, declared they don’t have trust in Delia as Opposition leader, while 11 MPs said they still trust him. One MP, believed to be Stephen Spiteri, abstained.

The Constitution states that the President should revoke the appointment of the Opposition leader if another MP gains the support of the majority of Opposition MPs.

However, Vella noted that while Delia has indeed lost the support of the majority of his MPs, he had to consider the consequences of removing him as Opposition leader, namely the immediate question of who will replace him.

It remains to be seen what the way forward for the MPs who voted against Delia will be. A meeting between the executive council will take place tomorrow.

