Malta’s President Criticised By New York Times Journalist For Calling Asylum Seekers ‘Burden’

George Vella has come under fire by a New York Times journalist for referring to asylum seekers as a ‘burden’ in a tweet posted Tuesday afternoon. The tweet was posted after George Vella visited the European Asylum Support Office (EASO). He praised the organisation for working in a comprehensive manner to address the issues of irregular migration.

This morning, I paid a visit to the @EASO. I commended the Office for the very comprehensive manner in which it addresses the issue of asylum and reiterated that the principle of solidarity needs to prevail within the European Union to ensure a just distribution of the burden. pic.twitter.com/DZLnhyBp0Y — George Vella (@presidentmt) July 28, 2020

However, his tweet was quickly criticised by New York Times correspondent Matina Stevis-Gridneff, who found fault with Vella’s use of the word “burden” in reference to asylum seekers.

The “burden” picks your fruit, serves your coffee, cleans your house & looks after your elderly parents.

If you give the “burden” opportunities, it saves your kid’s life, argues your case in court, invents something useful.

Spreading the “burden” sounds like good policy. https://t.co/EtixVeKZZP — Matina Stevis-Gridneff (@MatinaStevis) July 28, 2020