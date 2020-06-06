Malta’s Political Leaders Socially Distance During Sette Giugno Event But Then Gather Around A Table For Tea Right After
To keep a social distance or not to keep a social distance?
Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition leader Adrian Delia and other leading politicians kept their distance from each other during this morning’s Sette Giugno commemoration in Valletta.
Government photos showed most of the politicians standing at least two metres away from each other as they paid their respects to the four Maltese men who died during the 1919 riots.
However, they then convened together for a cup of tea after the ceremony, with Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli showing ten of them sitting around a table.
Guidelines for restaurants have been loosened in recent days, with groups of ten people allowed to sit together at tables, up from the previous six.
And while the politicians were in line with the guidelines, the photos do beg the question as to why they bothered keeping a social distance at the Sette Giugno commemoration.
The Maltese government recently declared victory in the country’s “war” against COVID-19, allowing all businesses to reopen subject to conditions intended to promote social distancing and personal hygiene.
Malta confirmed two new COVID-19 cases today and 13 more recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases down to 22.