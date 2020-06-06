Malta’s Political Leaders Socially Distance During Sette Giugno Event But Then Gather Around A Table For Tea Right After

To keep a social distance or not to keep a social distance?

Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition leader Adrian Delia and other leading politicians kept their distance from each other during this morning’s Sette Giugno commemoration in Valletta.

Government photos showed most of the politicians standing at least two metres away from each other as they paid their respects to the four Maltese men who died during the 1919 riots.

However, they then convened together for a cup of tea after the ceremony, with Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli showing ten of them sitting around a table.