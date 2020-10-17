Malta’s Political Leaders Have Still Not Accepted To Debate Each Other

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech are both yet to accept an invitation by Xarabank and Lovin Malta to face each other in a political debate.

It’s been three and a half years since Malta’s political leaders engaged in a live TV debate.

Since then, the leaders of both parties have been replaced. And in the case of the PN that’s already happened twice.

After winning the 2017 election, Joseph Muscat avoided interviews at all costs and he also refused to debate former Opposition leader Adrian Delia.

Ten months ago, Robert Abela replaced Muscat but he too refused to debate Delia, despite several challenged by the now ousted PN leader.

Grech, who was elected PN leader a few weeks ago and has kept a low profile since, does not seem to have the same appetite to challenge Abela.

Earlier this month, Xarabank and Lovin Malta invited Grech and Abela for a live debate, but both have failed to accept the invitation.

Malta is facing various pressing matters that require direction from our political leaders. The economy is suffering in part due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The island’s international reputation is at an all-time low in due to widespread corruption allegations as well as the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and its aftermath.

