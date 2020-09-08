Malta’s Police Treating Fatal Dog Attack As Involuntary Homicide With Owner Out On Police Bail

Malta’s police are treating the case surrounding tragic death of Inez Galea, who was attacked by two pit bulls, as an involuntary homicide.

TVM reported that Andre Galea, Galea’s grandson, is currently out on police bail after being interrogated by police and visiting Mater Dei hospital with chest pains.

Galea, aged 95, was killed by two pit bulls belonging Galea, who is a dog breeder. Her chihuahua was also killed.

Galea’s Facebook profile makes it abundantly clear that he was breeding dogs within the block. He identifies himself as a dog breeder who specialises in “pit bulls, american bulldogs, and american staffordshire terriers”.

Sources said that Galea was clearly running a crude puppy mill, keeping the dogs in separate cages with little interaction. The Association for Abandoned Animals has said there were over ten pit bulls in the block.

Photos taken by Lovin Malta show how the dogs are kept in a crude kennel on the roof. It seems the cubicles are made out of concrete.

Despite numerous reports, Animal Welfare said the dogs “were in a good state of health” after every inspection.

Police have said that the two dogs were being kept in the yard and had managed to enter the woman’s ground floor maisonette on Antonio Sciortino Street, Msida.

Sources said that Galea was not residing in the apartment block at the time of the shocking attack. He allegedly left the apartment after electricity and water had been turned off in the building a few days prior.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea is leading an inquiry.