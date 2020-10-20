Malta’s Police Solve Attempted Robbery At Knifepoint Five Years Later

A 27-year old woman has been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery at knifepoint that took place five years ago.

The incident happened on 15th April 2015, when the suspected perpetrator confronted a family in the common area of its home in Triq Graham, Sliema.

The suspected perpetrator pointed a knife at the family and demanded money, but a male family member resisted. He ended up suffering a number of knife wounds.

Investigations into the case kept on going, and earlier today, the 27-year old woman was arrested. She is being kept at the police’s headquarters in Floriana.

Further investigations into this case are underway.

