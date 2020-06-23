د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta’s Police Recruits Will Get Academic Training With New Chief Pledging To Stamp Out Abuse Of Resources To Get Degrees

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

New recruits in Malta’s Police Force will undergo a fully-fully-fledged academic course within the force itself, with new Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa pledging that officers who skive work and abuse resources to attend university courses will no longer be tolerated

“I managed to get two masters degrees while in the force but it never took away from my duties. I never have even taken sick leave. Those who skive work or even worse use other resources to get a course will no longer be tolerated,” he told Lovin Malta in his first press conference as Police Commissioner.

However, he insisted that he was a big believer in police officers improving their education. As part of the plan Gafa submitted to the Public Service Commission, new recruits will have to go through a six-month academic programme before becoming an officer. They will then be overseen by a mentor for an extended period of on the job training to ensure sustained progress.

In the long run, Gafa has more ambitious plans for the police force’s academic wing suggesting to Lovin Malta that he hopes to enhance the service to include a bachelor’s and master’s degree to help officers climb up the ladder.

 

Gafa’s strong statement comes after members of Malta’s traffic police section revealed to Lovin Malta that several officers were enrolling in university courses at the expense of their police work and taxpayers’ money.

“Several police officers have enrolled at the University of Malta for a full-time law course and attend lectures during work hours,” a traffic officer said. “Many of them are escorted to university in a police car and their driver has to wait outside for hours at a stretch until they finish their lectures.”

“They even study and do their assignments during work hours, in full view of other officers.”

Some of these police officers even leave the police force to become full-time lawyers once they graduate and involved several high-ranking officials.

Gafa’s plans will hopefully solve the issue.

Do you agree with the plans? Comment below

READ NEXT: WATCH: Woman Left On Floor After 'Passing Out' Outside Ħal Far Centre Following Freezer Incident

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK