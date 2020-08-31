Malta’s Police Completely Excluding Targeted Hit In Sliema Double Murder

Malta’s police are completely excluding a hired or targeted hit in the shocking murder of Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski in their Sliema home.

Police confirmed that they have dismissed a targeted hit as a possible motive with suspects Daniel Muka and Victor Dragomanski charged with theft alongside murder charges.

Well-informed sources have said that there was no sign of forced entry at the residence. Police did not reply to questions to confirm. It does appear that there was a brief struggle between the suspected killers and Pandolfino, sources said.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa had already revealed that police were treating theft as a possible motive. However, evidence uncovered so far raised suspicions that the theft could have been a possible diversion tactic with many of the priceless items within the home remaining untouched.

The men’s presence at the home at the time of the robbery also raised questions, with Pandolfino arriving just 19 minutes before the suspected killers descended upon the home. The suspects left only four minutes later.

Pandolfino was found in the doorway of his home with four gunshot wounds, one to his head, another to his neck, and two in the chest. Maciejowski was found upstairs with one shot to the head.

Daniel Muka, an Albanian national who was on bail over a jewellery heist and attempted murder of three police officers, was arrested roughly a week later after police uncovered the getaway car.

The car was carrying stolen number plates, fake weapons, a device to disrupt radio frequencies, and some jewellery that is believed to have been lifted from Pandolfino.

Muka has since been charged in court with the compilation of evidence set to kick off this Thursday at 11.30am. Dragomanski will appear in court on Wednesday 9th September at 1pm.

The third suspect has been identified as Danish national Jesper Kristiansen. He was arrested in Cadiz, Spain after fleeing Malta and will need to face an extradition trial before being charged in Malta.

It is believed that there also could have been a getaway driver but is yet to be confirmed.

Photo source: Outside Daniel Muka’s Floriana hideout – Danny Doneo

