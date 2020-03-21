Malta’s Planning And Environment Commissioner Calls For Drastic Changes In Construction After Fatal Collapse Claimed Miriam Pace’s Life

Malta’s Commissioner for the Environment and Planning has called for drastic changes in the out-of-control construction industry, a damning report published a few weeks after a fatal collapse claimed the life of Miriam Pace has revealed.

Most notably, Commissioner Alan Saliba calls for residents neighbouring construction sites to be given more power over what developers can and cannot do on neighbouring property.

The focus has been firmly on the construction industry since Pace’s death, with questions surrounding weak enforcement and even weaker legislation continuing to grow.

These issues are nothing new. Saliba even uncovered that all construction incidents since 1996 were due to nearby developments, with the exception of one case in Marsa.

Saliba notes that the Building and Construction Agency, which was formed in August 2019 after the collapse of three buildings but has done little in the sector, remains a key issue.

The BCA does not even have the power to review or overrule architects’ mission statements, and the Commissioner stressed that for serious changes to be realised, the BCA must become fully equipped with resources that reflects the size of its industry.

The report also recommends that the powers to oversee all of Malta’s construction-related responsibilities be taken away from the Planning Authority and be placed in the hands of the Building and Construction industry.