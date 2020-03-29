Malta’s Only Peruvian Restaurant Is Offering 100 Free Meals For Elderly And Others In Need
Malta’s only Peruvian restaurant is offering free lunches to those who really need it today.
Machu Picchu is reminding us why we love the Peruvian community in Malta so much by donating 100 free lunches to those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This initiative was born with the sole purpose of being able to support the people who really need it in this difficult time,” they said.
Not only will they be giving away free meals, but the Peruvian restaurant will also be offering free delivery for those stuck in quarantine, including the elderly, who as of yesterday, are in partial lockdown to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In an effort to abide by the new practice of social distancing, Machu Picchu will be taking orders via phone on 99817107 or 27440705. Their delivery staff will also be wearing protective gear such as gloves and masks.