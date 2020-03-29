Malta’s Only Peruvian Restaurant Is Offering 100 Free Meals For Elderly And Others In Need

Malta’s only Peruvian restaurant is offering free lunches to those who really need it today.

“This initiative was born with the sole purpose of being able to support the people who really need it in this difficult time,” they said.

Not only will they be giving away free meals, but the Peruvian restaurant will also be offering free delivery for those stuck in quarantine, including the elderly, who as of yesterday, are in partial lockdown to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.