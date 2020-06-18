Malta’s Oldest Animal Charity Launches Sliema Stand To Raise Funds As It Reopens After Months

The Malta Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (MSPCA), the oldest animal welfare and homing centre in Malta, will be running a stand on the Sliema front this weekend until Wednesday 24th June to raise awareness and funds to help support their work with animals. “People visiting our Sliema stand will learn more about the work that we do, hopefully purchase an item or two from the eclectic selection of clothing available, and will also have the possibility to win prizes and vouchers donated by our sponsors,” siad Mary Cassar Torreggiani, MSPCA’s Fundraising Manager. The stand will be set up near the popular Sliema Gabbana and will be selling women and men’s clothing.

It is being held to simultaneously mark the opening of the Society’s recently-refurbished charity shop on Triq Gorg Borg Olivier. The refurbishment was financed by a recent campaign on crowdfunding platform ZAAR. The Sliema shop officially reopens on Friday 19th June, and the public is invited to drop off their donations as from Monday 22nd June.

“We would like to promote the importance of reusing and recycling items while sharing details of the items that have been recycled by our charity shops and the process involved in doing this,” Cassar Torregiani said. A quarantine area has been set up to collect the donation of items, and the same will be in place at the Society’s shop in Naxxar, which will also start receiving donations on 22 June. “The stand will observe all COVID-19 regulations with the public’s health and safety in mind,” Cassar Torregiani adds.