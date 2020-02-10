Malta’s Odds Of Winning Eurovision 2020 Really Shot Up After Destiny’s Win Last Saturday

Don’t look now, but Malta’s actually got a fighting chance at this year’s Eurovision… at least according to the bookmakers.

Malta is currently in the top five favourites to win Eurovision 2020 after Destiny Chukunyere was crowned Malta’s official representative last Saturday.

Within a day of her win, Malta’s odds to win the singing competition had risen to 6th position.

Now, one day later, Malta is currently sitting comfortably at fifth place, nudging out Norway from the top five contenders – nice!

The rankings are based on Destiny’s performance in X Factor Malta, where she was the season favourite from the get-go and consistently floored the judges and crowd with her impressive vocals.

The only countries with better odds of winning the Eurovision as it stands are Italy, Sweden, Russia and, of course, Australia.

You can keep up to date with the odds for yourself here.