Malta’s Nurses Union Head Accuses Prime Minister Of Disrespecting Healthcare Workers

The president of Malta’s union for nurses and midwives has accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of disrespecting healthcare workers, warning that 30 nurses are currently under quarantine.

“With the increase of COVID-19 cases due to mass gatherings, more than 30 nurses are under quarantine deprived from their families and children,” Paul Pace said. “No respect to healthcare workers, Mr Prime Minister.”

Several local parties and events have been cancelled and a number of band clubs have scrapped their traditional festa marches in light of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

However, the government has so far resisted pressure to cancel mass events, with Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli yesterday responding to these requests by calling for “clearer health protocols” and a sense of “balance”.

