Malta’s New Prime Minister Orders Daphne Caruana Galizia Protest Site Remain Untouched After Vigil

Newly-elected Prime Minister Robert Abela has ordered that the Daphne Caruana Galizia protest site at the Great Siege Memorial in Valletta remain untouched after tonight’s vigil.

Speaking to The Malta Independent, following a visit to the Archbishop, Abela reiterated that it would not be cleared after the vigil. Abela has vowed to build bridges burned by the divisive issue, even saying that he spoke the same language as activist groups.

“I have already given orders so it does not be cleared,” he said.

He revealed that he will also be reaching out to civil society groups to find a solution.

The vigil is happening later on tonight in Valletta, marking 27 months since Caruana Galizia was assassinated.

A point of contention between the state and activists, the protest site kept workers from the government’s cleansing department busy over the last two years, with the memorial regularly being cleared during the night.

The orders came directly from former Justice Minister Owen Bonnici (now heading Education).

This unexpectedly drew to a close when protests were at their height in December. For weeks the site remained untouched. However, this all changed on 8th January, when Bonnici issued a plea for sympathy after it ordered its removal.

