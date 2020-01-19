New Method To Appoint Malta’s Police Commissioner Will Be Presented Next Week

د . إAEDSRر . س

A new method on how Malta’s Police Commissioner will be presented to cabinet this week, Prime Minister Robert Abela revealed to a crowd in Bormla

Abela announced Lawrence Cutajar’s resignation last Friday following years of criticism from activists and protestors for his perceived inaction on government corruption.

He has been temporarily replaced by Deputy Commissioner Carmelo Magri, with Abela explaining that Cutajar’s resignation was necessary to carry out necessary reforms in the police force.

It is as yet unclear whether the new Police Commissioner will be subject to a two-thirds majority vote in Parliament, as PN Leader Adrian Delia has suggested.

Abela’s competitor in the leadership race, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, pledged he would have.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Home Affairs Minister and former parliamentary whip Byron Camilleri told Newsbook that a new selection method will be proposed in the cabinet this week, which will then be presented before parliament.

Parliament has been closed for over a month, with the government declaring a winter recess just as Malta was coming to grips with a political crisis.

While Camilleri was coy on details, he said the new process will allow further scrutiny.

 

