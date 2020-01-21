د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta’s New Police Commissioner Will Be Chosen After Public Call, With Abela Rubbishing Two-Thirds Parliamentary Approval

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta’s new Police Commissioner could end up having no experience in the police force, with Prime Minister Robert Abela announcing plans to pass off the duty of the appointment process to the Public Service Commission.

While he rejected a proposal to have the new Commissioner subject to a two-thirds parliamentary approval, the Public Service Commission is made up of two government and two opposition MPs.

After the Public Service Commission, Abela explained, the candidate will go before the public appointments committee.

The criteria for the new commissioner is yet to be determined, with Abela saying citizens would be able to apply through a public call.

He refused to say whether any person could, theoretically, sign up for the role.

Lawrence Cutajar stepped down from the role last week. It will be a few months before a replacement to be identified with new proposals yet to even reach the parliamentary floor.

READ NEXT: Despite ‘Blockchain Island’ Promises, Malta Has Yet To License A Single Crypto Company

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK