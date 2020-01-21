Malta’s New Police Commissioner Will Be Chosen After Public Call, With Abela Rubbishing Two-Thirds Parliamentary Approval

Malta’s new Police Commissioner could end up having no experience in the police force, with Prime Minister Robert Abela announcing plans to pass off the duty of the appointment process to the Public Service Commission.

While he rejected a proposal to have the new Commissioner subject to a two-thirds parliamentary approval, the Public Service Commission is made up of two government and two opposition MPs.

After the Public Service Commission, Abela explained, the candidate will go before the public appointments committee.

The criteria for the new commissioner is yet to be determined, with Abela saying citizens would be able to apply through a public call.

He refused to say whether any person could, theoretically, sign up for the role.

Lawrence Cutajar stepped down from the role last week. It will be a few months before a replacement to be identified with new proposals yet to even reach the parliamentary floor.