Malta’s New Gym Rules Are In: You Can Work Out Without A Mask But You’ll Need To Keep Your Distance

Fitness regimes took a small break during the COVID-19 pandemic with gyms and fitness centres shutting down to prevent a major outbreak. Tomorrow, just in time for summer, they’re set to reopen their doors with the government releasing a list of mitigation measures.

With the measures covering anything from gyms to dance studios, here’s everything you need to know:

Are there limits on the number of people?

Yes. There can only be one client and one member of staff within a six square metre area. The total number of people in the gym cannot exceed 75.

Will there be social distancing?

Yes. Every person inside to gym or fitness centre will need to keep a minimum of three metres from one another.

Where machines cannot be separated by three metres, they’ll need to be cordoned off to ensure the distance is respected.

Alternatively, acrylic screens or tempered glass barriers at least two metres high can be used to separate clients.

Gyms and fitness centres will need to have the appropriate signage to indicate the recommended distances.

Can you still go to a group session?

Yes. However, group sessions cannot exceed eight people and the instructor. The three-metre distance must still be maintained.

And what if you’re a personal trainer?

Personal trainers will be allowed to do one-on-one training sessions but cannot have any direct contact with their client and respect the three-metre distance.

Can you go to the gym or fitness centre whenever you want?

No. A booking system will need to be set up to establish set durations.

The set limit is recommended to be an hour. People can stay longer, but it is discouraged.

Clients must arrive five minutes before their appointment.

Do you have to wear a mask?

Yes and no. You’ll need to wear a mask when entering the facilities, but you can remove them when you’re exercising.

And do you have to wash your hands?

Yes. Hand disinfection is mandatory before and after exercise or moving onto another piece on equipment.

Can you use the gym or fitness centre’s supplies?

No. Clients will be expected to bring their own towels.

Water dispensers are prohibited and all staff and clients are encouraged to bring their own water.

Items for sanitisation will be readily available to everyone.

What about equipment?

Yes. It is safe to use the equipment. However, it is up to the clients to wipe down the equipment before and after every use. Clients should clean the equipment with at least 70% alcohol wipes or spray. These items will be made available.

Can you use the changing rooms?

Yes, but it is discouraged. Locker rooms, toilets and showers will still be disinfected every hour.