Malta’s New Free App Is Revamping The Way Crimes And Emergencies Are Reported
Reporting a crime, a fire or any other emergency in Malta has never been easier, with the entire process now condensed into a new free app.
Using GPS technology, the new 112 app allows you to provide your exact location to the police, armed forces, medics or Civil Protection Department, saving you precious time in explaining your location to them over the phone. It comes with non-verbal assistance for the sake of people with hearing difficulties.
The app allows you to instantly report a crime or lost items and send photos directly to the police at the click of the button.
It also includes a notice page, where users can see a noticeboard of wanted and missing people, as well as other notices.
“The 112MT app is part of the government’s electoral promise to continue improving the resources to all rescue forces so they can carry out their duties as effectively as possible,” Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said when launching the app yesterday.
This is actually a updated version of the 112MT app, but the old version wasn’t so popular and was only downloaded just over 1000 times in 2019. Winston Psaila, CEO of the government’s online services servizz.gov, said he expects this new app to be more popular.
To put things in perspective, the 112 control room received 382,747 phone calls last year, out of which 56,055 were related to medical emergencies.
The app can be downloaded for free from Apple Store, Google Play Store or maltapps.