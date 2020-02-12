Malta’s New Free App Is Revamping The Way Crimes And Emergencies Are Reported

Reporting a crime, a fire or any other emergency in Malta has never been easier, with the entire process now condensed into a new free app. Using GPS technology, the new 112 app allows you to provide your exact location to the police, armed forces, medics or Civil Protection Department, saving you precious time in explaining your location to them over the phone. It comes with non-verbal assistance for the sake of people with hearing difficulties.

The app allows you to instantly report a crime or lost items and send photos directly to the police at the click of the button.

It also includes a notice page, where users can see a noticeboard of wanted and missing people, as well as other notices.