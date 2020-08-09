Malta’s New Face Covering Law Includes Visors Despite Legal Notice Only Referring To Masks

Visors are covered by a new legal notice making the wearing of face coverings in certain places mandatory, a spokesperson for Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed.

Legal notice 326 of 2020, published earlier this week following a surge in new COVID-19 cases, states that people inside retail outlets, traveling on public transport and the Gozo ferry and within the airport terminal must wear a medical or cloth mask at all times.

The legal notice makes no reference to visors.