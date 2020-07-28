Malta’s New Entertainers Lobby Calls For An End To Mass Events Attracting Tourists

A new lobby group for entertainers in Malta has proposed a compromise solution for the debate on mass events – cancel mass events intended to attract foreign tourists from high-risk countries and allow other events to continue, but with safety measures.

“The local industry cannot be penalised for mass events publicised in Malta which are specifically targeted towards inbound revellers travelling to Malta from high-risk countries in Europe where such countries like UK are not allowing mass events due to their high number of cases,” the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association said.

“We had and still have an opportunity to focus on the local market.”

It proposed a set of measures to help contain the spread of COVID-19 at events and to safeguard the local industry. In addition to a revised maximum venue capacity, the MEIA recommended that “uncontrolled events” that don’t involve a gate entrance need to “stop with immediate effect” due to the inability to carry out effective contact tracing.