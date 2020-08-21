Malta’s New Bar And Club Rules: No Billiards, No Loud Music And Only One Straw Per Pitcher

Clubs and bars will have to do more than prohibit dancing and orders at the bar if they’re to be fully compliant with new COVID-19 guidelines.

The guidelines, published by the Health Ministry week, are similar to those issued in June when bars were allowed to reopen after months of closure.

Billiard tables, karaoke and shared shisha bongs are forbidden while pitchers can only be given with one straw and shared finger nibbles are only allowed if each customer is provided with their own separate portion.

Loud music is not allowed either so as to disincentivise customers from seeking loudly or leaning towards each other. Live music and DJs are allowed but acrylic or tempered glass barriers but be fitted around their stands two metres from the floor.

Staff must wear masks or visors at all times, while customers must wear them when entering the establishment and when moving to and from seated tables.

Sit-down tables must be limited to ten people and tables must be kept at a minimum of two metres from each other outdoors and three metres indoors. Hand sanitisers must be made available at the entrance, social distancing signage must be installed and establishments must also ensure that customers are adhering to social distancing when smoking outdoors.

Contact details of one person per table should be kept for all groups by date and time of arrival, going back four weeks and the establishment must provide ongoing cleaning and disinfection operations, including cleaning of used tables and chairs after each customer.

You can read the full guidelines for bars and clubs here.

