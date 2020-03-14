Malta’s Museums, Public Theatres And More Suspended Due To COVID-19

All national museums, public theatres and mass cultural events organised by any public entity are being suspended until further notice.

The news was announced by the Ministry for National Heritage following the escalating circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

Five new cases of coronavirus were confirmed earlier today, bringing Malta’s total count to 18.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from an affected country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a 1000 euro fine.

You can call +356 21324086 for advice.

Avoid calling 112 unless it is a real emergency. That emergency line is crucial in saving lives in peril, and having it be flooded with calls on the coronavirus could have fatal consequences.