Malta’s Multi-Million ‘Mini-Budget’ Scrapped With New Economic Measures To Be Introduced Tomorrow Instead

The Maltese government has tossed out a mini-budget plan intended to help the country recover from the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced plans to introduce a “multi-million” snap budget which he was to present in Parliament tomorrow, Monday 8th June.

However, plans were changed when it became clear that the opposition had not been given enough time to react accordingly, as per procedure. The mini-budget was then scrapped and Abela will now be announcing new measures in a press conference held tomorrow instead.

According to Times of Malta, an agreement was reached between the government and the opposition which will see the new measures discussed in Parliament on Wednesday.

Abela has yet to announce when a press conference will be held to announce the new measures.

