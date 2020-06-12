Malta’s Mosque Reopens Today But Only 75 People Can Enter At A Time

Malta’s mosque opens its doors for prayers today but only 75 people will be allowed inside at any given time.

After over two months of closure, Malta’s only Islamic place of worship is finally reopening for prayers.

Like many other religious establishments, Malta’s mosque had to shut its doors due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, Muslims had to practice Ramadan and Eid prayers at home.

However, Imam Mohammed Elsad confirmed with TVM that the mosque will open today and no more than 75 people will be able to attend prayer to maintain social distancing measures.

Prayers will be held outside in the mosque’s courtyards with one person in every four square metre. The imam also advised those attending to bring their own prayer carpets, hand sanitizers and face masks.

People will also be able to celebrate mass starting tomorrow, with similar mitigation measures put in place.

