Malta’s Ministry Of Health Confirms EU Agency’s Inaccurate COVID-19 Death Toll As ‘Typo’

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s inaccurate COVID-19 death toll for Malta was a “typo”, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Earlier today, an update to Malta’s COVID-19 death count by the ECDC and the World Health Organisation left the islands in a state of understandable confusion. While official sources reported a total of 14 COVID-19 deaths, the ECDC and the WHO upped the figure to 15.

“The ECDC communicated this mistake to the Ministry of Health and formally excused themselves,” a statement read, explaining that a typo was the cause of the inaccuracy.

The fact that the COVID-19 updates are carried out manually for more than 200 countries daily means that human error may arise.

