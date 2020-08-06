Malta’s Medical Union Kicks Off Industrial Action After Government’s Refusal To Ban Mass Events

Industrial action within Malta’s medical sector kicks off today with the Medical Association of Malta announcing that over 95% of its members have complied directives issued following a spike of COVID-19 cases and the government’s failure to ban mass events.

Accident and emergency, urgent appointments related to trauma, post-op surgery, and obstetrics are not subject to directives.

The action will continue until Wednesday 12th August but could go on.

A strike was suspended on Monday after talks with Health Minister Chris Fearne. However, the union later said that the council had unanimously agreed to issue directives.

“MAM hopes that the government cancels Mass events as soon as possible so that it can suspend directives and call patients for their appointments.” the union said.

Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) has also released directives for its industrial action in protest of the government’s inaction regarding mass events, set to kick off tomorrow.

Malta experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases after clusters of cases were discovered in connection to mass events like parties and festa activities.

Do you agree with the industrial action? Comment below