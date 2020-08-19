Malta’s Medical Association Denounces Changed Restrictions, Threatens To Reactivate Directives

Malta’s Medical Association (MAM) has threatened to reactivate all directives, after saying that the legal notice issued by the Malta Tourism Authority goes against what was announced by the superintendent for public health.

MAM has also called on the government to financially compensate bars and clubs.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that all nightclubs, discos, and bars are to close down as of 8am today – apart from those that serve food.

Having said that, a legal notice published last Tuesday stated that “bars and każini are to only serve food, and drinks with food, and only to clients seated at tables”.

“It was understood that only bars with a license to function as a restaurant would be allowed to operate as restaurants, as standing establishments present a much higher risk of contagion,” MAM said.

“Serving a bag of crisps with a drink does not modify your license, neither does it change the genetics of a virus.”

“Whoever drafted the legal notice is insulting the intelligence of all the Maltese people.”

The association concluded their statement by saying that the MAM council will be meeting later today to discuss reactivating all directives.

What do you make of the new measures?