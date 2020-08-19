د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta’s Medical Association Denounces Changed Restrictions, Threatens To Reactivate Directives

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta’s Medical Association (MAM) has threatened to reactivate all directives, after saying that the legal notice issued by the Malta Tourism Authority goes against what was announced by the superintendent for public health.

MAM has also called on the government to financially compensate bars and clubs.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that all nightclubs, discos, and bars are to close down as of 8am today – apart from those that serve food.

Having said that, a legal notice published last Tuesday stated that “bars and każini are to only serve food, and drinks with food, and only to clients seated at tables”.

“It was understood that only bars with a license to function as a restaurant would be allowed to operate as restaurants, as standing establishments present a much higher risk of contagion,” MAM said.

“Serving a bag of crisps with a drink does not modify your license, neither does it change the genetics of a virus.”

“Whoever drafted the legal notice is insulting the intelligence of all the Maltese people.”

The association concluded their statement by saying that the MAM council will be meeting later today to discuss reactivating all directives.

What do you make of the new measures?

READ NEXT: BREAKING: Shooting In Sliema - Reports That One Person Murdered

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK