Malta’s Medical Association Calls For Emergency COVID-19 Measures As Hospitals Close To ‘Critical Point’

The Medical Association of Malta (MAM) is calling for the implementation of urgent restrictive measures as it insisted that the islands’ health services are reaching “a critical point”.

The association also noted that it’s expecting between three to five new COVID-19 related ITU admissions per day, as Malta’s seven-day moving average is now at a concerning 125 cases per day.

“This means that the point where the health services will not cope with the demand is getting dangerously close. Soon, elective operations may have to be canceled as staff members will have to be redeployed,” the association said.

“While the ministry claims to have 100 ventilators, the staff available can only cater for about a quarter of that number.”

Throughout the past twelve days, Malta’s daily COVID-19 cases have been consistently hitting the triple digits, with the islands’ total number of active cases standing at 1,880.

“The scene on Saturday evening at Paceville clearly illustrated the problem; a significant number of people who do not comply with the rules, assuming the government has no intention to enforce,” the association continued.

“Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri should be angry with himself and his colleagues, as this is the result of six months of mixed messages and fake enforcement.”

Last Saturday, crowds gathered at St George’s Bay in St Julian’s, as bars closed up shop at 11pm. This curfew was announced earlier this month as a response in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Our parents and grandparents do not have to die because of such a failure,” the MAM continued.

“The situation at the health services will soon hit a critical point, and further restrictive measures are necessary as soon as possible.”

As COVID-19 cases all over Europe hit an all-time high, a number of countries have taken to the implementation of drastic measures to curb the virus’ spread.

Only last night, Spain began its first nationwide curfew after the government declared a new state of emergency.

