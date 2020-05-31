Malta’s Medical Association Are Cautiously Optimistic About Airport Reopening: ‘We Have To Look At June’s Numbers’

د . إAEDSRر . س

The Medical Association of Malta remains cautiously optimistic about the decision to reopen the country’s airports and ports from 1st July, stressing that it will all depend on how the COVID-19 situation develops in the country.

“We still need to see the numbers of June,” MAM president Martin Balzan told Lovin Malta.

Balzan was reluctant to provide a firm opinion on Robert Abela’s announcement of the lifting of several COVID-19 restrictions over the coming weeks.

“It depends on our numbers and other countries’ numbers and what special precautions are put in place,” he said. 

Air Malta has already announced that passengers will have to wear a facemask for the duration of a flight, but will be allowed to take them off to eat and drink.

“We’ve had a good week but we still need to see what the numbers say.”

The Ministry for Health will reveal the latest updates on COVID-19 at 12:30pm.

