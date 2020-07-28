Malta’s Leading Statistician Breaks Down New COVID-19 Numbers: ‘Situation Currently Under Control’
While the newly found cases of COVID-19 have been a source of concern for many, only 0.3% of the swabs carried out this week have tested positive.
Vincent Marmara, a statistician by profession, put forward his analysis on the COVID-19 situation, pointing out that only 24 of the 6,875 swab tests that took place in the past week were found to be positive.
“It is good to note that 17 of those cases were from the same cluster. This means that only 7 cases were outside of this cluster,” Marmara said.
He went on to mention Malta’s low R factor, which currently stands at 0.45.
Between the low R factor and the percentage of positive cases vis-à-vis total swab tests, Marmara feels that the situation is under control.
The past week saw Malta’s active COVID-19 cases jump from 4 to 27, with the highest overnight leap recorded last Sunday.