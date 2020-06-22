Malta’s Labour Party Could Ban MPs From Becoming Deputy Party Leader After Executive Approves Statute Change

Labour Party’s MPs may no longer be able to become the party’s Deputy Labour after the executive agreed on a motion to change the party statute.

There was unanimous agreement among the executive with the motion proposing the change. Anyone occupying the role will also not be able to run for elections. The proposal will now go before the Labour Party’s General Conference.

The news could pave the way for Labour Party President Daniel Micallef to get elected to the role.

Labour Party statute had previously only allowed non-sitting MPs to contest the role of deputy leader for party affairs; however, this clause was changed in 2016 in the wake of Toni Abela’s resignation.

This party rule change allowed former minister Konrad Mizzi to successfully contest the role, but he only lasted a few weeks, having to resign following massive blowback over the Panama Papers scandal.

He was succeeded by Cardona, who was also a sitting MP.