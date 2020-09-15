Malta’s Kindergarten Guidelines Forbid Children From Bringing Their Own Toys To Class

Kindergarten children in Malta will not be allowed to bring their own personal toys to school, according to fresh COVID-19 guidelines.

Exceptions will be made for educational toys specifically designed for children with disabilities or special needs that can be easily disinfected. Food containers must also be disinfected at school before eating, and no unused food is to be taken home.

Classes will be limited to 15 children for Kinder 1, and 19 for Kinder 2, in which a class bubble approach will be used, meaning they can only socialise within that class.

All extracurricular activities like sport and theatre are recommended to take place outdoors at staggered times to make sure children don’t mix with other class bubbles.

Nap-time, a staple for children of that age, will be socially distanced too.

Meanwhile, children over the age of three are advised to wear masks in communal areas and on school transport, but questions arise on how kids of that age will abide by these rules.

Primary and secondary school guidelines were published last week ahead of schools reopening in September. However, sixth forms, University and MCAST have been left in the dark as to how students will return to their studies.

Read the Ministry of Health’s full guidelines for kindergartens here.

What do you make of these new rules?