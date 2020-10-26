Malta’s Industrial Sector Should Help Transform Dilapitated Areas Into Green Public Spaces

Malta’s industrial sector should help in revitalising the countries dilapidated areas and transform into green spaces for the public to enjoy, PN Leader Bernard Grech proposed during the party’s reply to the government’s budget for 2021.

In one his first major addresses to Parliament, Grech said that the environment was at “the centre of all issues”. He said that construction and environment should coexist with one another to improve the urban landscape.

Development boundaries, Grech said, should not be extended further.

Grech’s reply focused on what he called the government’s “virtual reality budget”, insisting that the administration was making empty promises to the nation.

He said Prime Minister Robert Abela failed to effectively handle the COVID-19 crisis following a successful period in the first months of the pandemic.

Grech suggested setting up a COVID-19 surveillance unit, composed of experts, government representatives, and opposition representatives, to oversee advice on the issue.

Ultimately, Grech said, Malta was paying the price for allegedly corrupt deals like the Steward hospital deal and Electrogas deal.

“Government spending is exploding to €4.9 billion,” Grech told parliament.

When it came to Gozo, Grech was coy on plans for a tunnel. He said the decision lied with Gozitans and that the island should have its own masterplan before development could begin.

He said the island should focus on agricultural, cultural, tourism and digital economies, and potentially look at the green economy.

On other issues, Grech confirmed that the party remained in favour of a proposed gender quota in parliament.

