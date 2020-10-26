د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta’s Industrial Sector Should Help Transform Dilapitated Areas Into Green Public Spaces

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

Malta’s industrial sector should help in revitalising the countries dilapidated areas and transform into green spaces for the public to enjoy, PN Leader Bernard Grech proposed during the party’s reply to the government’s budget for 2021.

In one his first major addresses to Parliament, Grech said that the environment was at “the centre of all issues”. He said that construction and environment should coexist with one another to improve the urban landscape.

Development boundaries, Grech said, should not be extended further.

Grech’s reply focused on what he called the government’s “virtual reality budget”, insisting that the administration was making empty promises to the nation.

He said Prime Minister Robert Abela failed to effectively handle the COVID-19 crisis following a successful period in the first months of the pandemic.

Grech suggested setting up a COVID-19 surveillance unit, composed of experts, government representatives, and opposition representatives, to oversee advice on the issue.

Ultimately, Grech said, Malta was paying the price for allegedly corrupt deals like the Steward hospital deal and Electrogas deal.

“Government spending is exploding to €4.9 billion,” Grech told parliament.

When it came to Gozo, Grech was coy on plans for a tunnel. He said the decision lied with Gozitans and that the island should have its own masterplan before development could begin.

He said the island should focus on agricultural, cultural, tourism and digital economies, and potentially look at the green economy.

On other issues, Grech confirmed that the party remained in favour of a proposed gender quota in parliament.

What do you think of Grech’s proposal? Comment below

READ NEXT: 620 People Fined For Not Wearing Masks In Malta In One Week Alone

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK