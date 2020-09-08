Malta’s Housing Authority Says Damage At Isla Site Was Never Reported In Right Of Reply

Malta’s Housing Authority insists that certain damage was never reported by the victims of a collapsed Isla house, adding they have made unauthorised modifications while repairs were being carried out.

The Housing Authority was replying to a previous report published on Lovin Malta concerning the victims’ claims that ceiling works were brought to a sudden halt after two separate architects deemed them unsatisfactory.

This is their right of reply:

“The same Sunday, that accident happened the Housing Authority administration and other representatives went to the residence to see how they could assist the family.”

“The family was immediately given a temporary apartment in Msida so they could get out of the apartment while the necessary works are carried out.”

“In fact, the Authority appointed a contractor to start work immediately and, contrary to what is being reported, install three beams. In this case, the contractor was appointed by the tenant themselves without notifying the Housing Authority, this is unacceptable as it requires the approval of the Housing Authority.”

“However, the Authority still met with the tenants in order to answer their questions and to see that the same contractor will continue works.”

“The Housing Authority would also like to clarify that the damage in the apartment, which was there before the accident, had not been reported by the tenants and therefore no action could be taken.”

“This is as the tenants made unauthorised modifications to the apartment, among them adding two bedrooms in a one-bedroom apartment and installing a ceiling that prevents them from noticing nay damages and informing the Authority about them.”

