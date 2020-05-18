Malta’s Restaurants, Hair Salons, And Beauticians Will Be Allowed To Reopen On Friday But Will Be Subject To Many Restrictions

Malta’s restaurants, hair salons, and beauticians will be allowed to reopen on Friday Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced.

“COVID-19 brought many countries to its knees but not Malta because we were prepared and acted early. As of Friday, we will start returning to normality, which is what most people want,” Abela said in a press conference.

This is the second set of measures to be lifted ever since drastic restrictions were taken when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Malta. Abela said more measures will be lifted in the coming days.

In a response to media houses criticising the facts behind statements Abela made over the weekend, the Prime Minister made reference to “numerous facts” about how the government handled the crisis. He thanked all the workers, whether Maltese or otherwise, for helping the nation during this crisis.

During the press conference, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne also revealed that a number of health services will also be opening up, along with outpatient services at Mater Dei Hospital.

Malta currently has a total of 96 active cases. The country has recorded six COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

