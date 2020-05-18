Malta’s Hotels Can Reopen But Only For Locals

Malta’s hotels will be allowed to reopen as of Friday. However, with flights into the country still closed for the time being, only locals will be allowed to visit.

Hotels will be subject to several restrictions and mandatory conditions, all of which have been outlined in a government document.

Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci revealed the news just moments after Prime Minister Robert Abela and Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne announced that several COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on Friday.

The number of people who can gather in public will increase to six, while restaurants, hair salons, and beauticians will be allowed to reopen.

Tourism has been badly hit by the pandemic, with flights effectively grounded for the time being. It remains to be seen how much longer that will last with discussions over safe corridors gathering steam on a local and international level.

More details to follow.

What do you make of the decision? Comment below