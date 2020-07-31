Malta’s Hotel Lobby Calls For ‘Clear Heads And A Balanced Approach’ Over COVID-19 Strategy
Malta’s association for hotels and restaurants (MHRA) has appealed for a “balanced approach” to the COVID-19 situation, warning that several jobs will be put at high risk if the tourism sector receives a blow.
In a statement, the MHRA noted that the rates of COVID-related infections were kept low for a number of weeks since Malta reopened its airport.
“MHRA considers this as a great success when one appreciates the uncertainty and the dynamic environment which the world is currently going through,” it said.
“Indeed, this did not happen by coincidence but is the outcome of collective, constructive and responsible work conducted by stakeholders namely the Ministry for Tourism and Consumer Protection, the Malta Tourism Authority, the Ministry for Health and all our members – hotels and restaurants- who probably are the major victims of this pandemic.”
However, COVID-19 cases have spiked in recent days, largely due to two clusters from a hotel takeover party and the Santa Venera festa celebrations and several irregular migrants testing positive for the virus after they were rescued by Malta.
Since then, the government has announced new restrictions to limit event sizing and the doctors’ and nurses’ unions are set to strike on Monday to demand stricter measures.
However, the MHRA appealed for a a balanced approach, warning “extreme positions” will guarantee disastrous results.
“Lessons are being learnt from our experience and the experience of others and accordingly the best approach remains that to keep applying reasonable protocols which ensure that life keeps going on whilst securing safety by mitigating risks and embracing sustainable economic conditions,” it said.
“The fact remains that if the tourism sector receives a blow, then the rest of the economy will suffer and many jobs, not only those directly related to tourism, will be put at high risk. We are in this together and the only way to get out of it successfully is by working hard together around a table governed by responsible discussion and decisions.”
