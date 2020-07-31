Malta’s Hotel Lobby Calls For ‘Clear Heads And A Balanced Approach’ Over COVID-19 Strategy

Malta’s association for hotels and restaurants (MHRA) has appealed for a “balanced approach” to the COVID-19 situation, warning that several jobs will be put at high risk if the tourism sector receives a blow.

In a statement, the MHRA noted that the rates of COVID-related infections were kept low for a number of weeks since Malta reopened its airport.

“MHRA considers this as a great success when one appreciates the uncertainty and the dynamic environment which the world is currently going through,” it said.

“Indeed, this did not happen by coincidence but is the outcome of collective, constructive and responsible work conducted by stakeholders namely the Ministry for Tourism and Consumer Protection, the Malta Tourism Authority, the Ministry for Health and all our members – hotels and restaurants- who probably are the major victims of this pandemic.”

However, COVID-19 cases have spiked in recent days, largely due to two clusters from a hotel takeover party and the Santa Venera festa celebrations and several irregular migrants testing positive for the virus after they were rescued by Malta.