Malta’s Hospitalised COVID-19 Patients Drop By Three In Past 24 Hours

A total of 14 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalised in Malta, three fewer than there were yesterday.

Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci confirmed that two patients are currently receiving treatment at Mater Dei’s Infectious Disease Unit, six at St Thomas, three at Karen Grech Hospital and three at Sir Paul Boffa Hospital.

No one is currently receiving intensive care.

Malta confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases today, out of whom five had symptoms and nine were asymptomatic. This figure, a slight increase of four cases from yesterday’s numbers, came after a record 1,727 tests were carried out over the past 24 hours.

