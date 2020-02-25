Malta’s Health Ministry Orders 14 Days Of Self-Quarantine For People Returning From North Italy And Six Other Areas

Malta’s Health Ministry has expanded its surveillance of the coronavirus to include the Northern part of Italy and six other areas. However, Health Authorities insisted that there were no current cases in Malta

People who have a fever, a cough, or shortness of breath within 14 days of returning from Northern Italy (Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto, and Emilia-Romagna), China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Iran, and South Korea.

Anyone who is returning from these areas has been asked to self-quarantine themselves for 14 days.

The Medical Association of Malta has even urged suspension of flights or testing of every passenger arriving from Bergamo. The Malta International Airport introduced thermal scanners earlier today.

The Health Ministry urged the public to take the necessary precautions, which includes regularly cleaning your hands, containing germs if you’re feeling unwell by staying home, and using tissues to cover your sneezes or coughs.

Malta has been in overdrive ever since news emerged that the coronavirus in Italy. There’s been a frenzy ever since, with people flooding supermarket chains across the island to stock up on supplies.