د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta’s Health Ministry Finally Launches Its Official Facebook Page To Become The First To Fall In Line With New Guidelines

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta’s Health Ministry has finally launched its official Facebook page, with Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne becoming the first Cabinet member to fall in line with social media guidelines since they were introduced by the Standards Commissioner in a critical report.

saħħa has already begun sharing content on its page, with Fearne using his personal platform to promote the content and direct thousands of followers to the newly-created page. Fearne’s personal page has also stopped producing its own ministerial content.

Following a request from Lovin Malta, Commissioner for Standards in Public Life George Hyzler published a report which flagged the rampant use of public funds and resources to produce content specifically for ministers’ personal Facebook pages. In some instances, the content would be boosted on their pages to reach a wider audience.

A 2018 analysis by Lovin Malta revealed that millions in taxpayers’ money were being paid to Facebook to ensure posts on ministers’ profiles reach as many people as possible.

The issued raised questions as to whether public funds and resources were being used in the public interest or for personal and political gain.

Only the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry for Education and Employment, the Ministry for Energy and Water Management, and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion had active Facebook accounts by the time Hyzler published his report.

The Health Ministry was one of 13 ministries which were ordered to create their official Facebook pages. It is the first to fall in line with government measures launched during Hyzler’s investigation. 

A social media transition can be an arduous task, especially given the current COVID-19 crisis, so delays from other ministries are to be expected.

What do you think of the new page? Comment below

READ NEXT: Ryanair Plans 1st July Return For 40% Of Its Scheduled Flights

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK