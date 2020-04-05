Malta’s Health Authorities Say New Technology Will Give Faster Results To Those Who Test Negative For COVID-19

A new robotic machine at Mater Dei will give people who test negative for the COVID-19 coronavirus their results in a shorter timeframe, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has said.

Questioned by Lovin Malta about when people who test negative for the virus should expect to receive their results, Gauci said hundreds of tests are being carried out on a daily basis and the majority of people, including everyone who tests positive for the virus, receive their results straight away.

“We need to understand that we are carrying out a large number of tests,” Gauci said.

“The majority of people get their results straight away and we’ve invested in new technology which will give out negative results at a faster rate.”

“Those who test positive get their results straight away and we begin taking care of them immediately.”

Over 10,000 swabs have been undertaken so far with 227 patients testing positive for coronavirus as of this morning.

Lovin Malta has been informed that some people who have been tested for COVID-19 coronavirus have had to wait for up to two weeks before receiving any results. In the meantime, they aren’t allowed to leave their home.

What do you make of this news? Let us know in the comments below